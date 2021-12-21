comscore University of Hawaii men No. 1 in preseason volleyball poll; Wahine receive votes in final poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii men No. 1 in preseason volleyball poll; Wahine receive votes in final poll

  By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

The defending national champion University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will enter 2022 where it ended last season — as the nation’s top-ranked program. Read more

Kahuku, Saint Louis renew rivalry in Open Division state football championship game
