Column: Hawaiians pay dearly for military presence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaiians pay dearly for military presence

  • By Kealiimahiai Burgess
  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.

American warships first began visiting Hawaii in the 1820s and the U.S. Navy’s efforts to secure a naval base in the islands began shortly thereafter. Along with the warships came many foreign diseases. This resulted in a great loss of life, and Hawaii’s native population entered a steep decline shortly after the British, U.S. and other foreign ships entered our shores. Read more

