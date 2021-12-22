Off the News: Honolulu Zoo loses beloved rhino

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Condolences to Corky, the Honolulu Zoo’s black rhinoceros, on the death of his companion of 22 years, Satsuki, who died Dec. 13 of complications during treatment for abdominal distress. Satsuki, 26, was born at the Asa Zoo in Hiroshima, Japan, and joined Corky in 1999. The couple had no children (called calves) but spent many tranquil days together, bathing in their pools and amusing passersby.

Zoo Director Linda Santos remembered Satsuki as “adorable,” and a favorite of the staff. “She will be dearly missed.”

Tomorrow’s green-energy leaders

All kinds of promises were made at the United Nations climate change conference in November, but it’s uncertain that the adults running the world will follow through. The aim of the Student Energy Summit, set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Alohilani Resort in Waikiki, is to prime enough young people as leaders of the near future who will commit to green energy.

Pandemic restrictions mean registration is limited to 100. Find the form online (808ne.ws/energysummit). Deadline for student teams to sign up is Jan. 7.