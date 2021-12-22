comscore Off the News: Honolulu Zoo loses beloved rhino | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Honolulu Zoo loses beloved rhino

  • Today
  • Updated 6:32 p.m.

Condolences to Corky, the Honolulu Zoo’s black rhinoceros, on the death of his companion of 22 years, Satsuki, who died Dec. 13 of complications during treatment for abdominal distress. Satsuki, 26, was born at the Asa Zoo in Hiroshima, Japan, and joined Corky in 1999. Read more

