A sweet and festive raisin-filled wreath

Perfume the house and decorate the table with this whimsical wreath made of buttery, sweet cinnamon rolls. Arranging the rolls into a ring makes it easy to tear away individual servings. The extra protein in bread flour yields a sturdier dough that’s easier to shape, but all-purpose flour works too.

If you assemble these a day ahead and refrigerate them overnight before baking them the next morning, be sure to let the rolls rise three-quarters of the way before placing them in the fridge.

A few hours before baking, allow them to come to room temperature on the counter. Have fun, and complete the wreath decoration with dehydrated orange wheels, cinnamon sticks, sugar-dusted cranberries or even a red ribbon bow.

Raisin Cinnamon Roll Wreath

Ingredients for dough:

• 4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 4 1/2 teaspoons instant yeast (2 packets)

• 1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

• 2/3 cup whole milk

• 2 large eggs, at room temperature, beaten

Ingredients for filling:

• 3 cups dark raisins

• 2 teaspoons almond extract

• 2/3 cup almond meal or flour, finely ground

• 2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

• 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

• 2 tablespoons whole milk

• 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Ingredients for the icing:

• 4 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

• 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 3 tablespoons whole milk

Directions:

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook attachment, combine the flour, granulated sugar, yeast and salt. Toss with your hands to mix.

In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Once it’s melted, add the milk and remove from the heat. The mixture should register 125-130 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. Pour the warmed milk mixture into the flour mixture, along with the beaten eggs. Knead with mixer until the flour has been fully incorporated, about 5 minutes.

Gather the dough and shape it into a round ball in your hands, then transfer to a lightly buttered bowl, turning over a couple times to coat with the butter. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place, about 1 hour.

Place the raisins in a large heatproof bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow to sit for 10 minutes to plump, then drain, and return to the bowl. Add the almond extract and toss with a spoon to coat. Set aside to cool, about 20 minutes.

In a medium bowl, combine the almond flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

Lightly flour a clean working surface, and a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut the risen dough in half. Place one half of the dough on the floured surface, keeping the other half covered in the bowl. Lightly flour a rolling pin and roll the dough out to a 12-by-9-inch rectangle, picking up the dough to stretch and turn it with your hands to make the edges straight and even. Spread 4 tablespoons of butter evenly over the entire surface. Evenly sprinkle over half the almond mixture; cover every inch. Firmly pat the mixture down. Evenly sprinkle over half of the raisins; press down firmly.

Starting with one of the longer edges, roll the dough into a log, ending with the seam side down on the counter, pressing the log down firmly to help seal the seam closed. Wipe down and re-flour the work surface. Repeat with the other half of the dough and the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, almond mixture and raisins.

Transfer the two rolled logs, seam side down, to the lined sheet pan and arrange together to form an oval with their ends barely touching. Using kitchen shears, cut slits into the ring roughly 1 inch apart. Be careful not to cut all the way through the ring by leaving a 1/2 inch dough still attached at the bottom. Lean every other rolled piece outward away from the center of the ring. Be sure to keep a rough oval shape.

Loosely cover the entire pan with plastic wrap and allow it to rest on the counter until slightly puffed, 30-40 minutes.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, stir the milk and the granulated sugar until the sugar dissolves. Uncover the risen rolls. Using a pastry brush, brush the tops of the rolls with milk wash.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until the wreath is golden brown on top and the edges of the rolls are puffed. Remove the rolls from the oven and place the sheet pan on a cooling rack; cool for 30 minutes.

In a bowl, using a fork, mix the cream cheese and butter. Add the confectioners’ sugar and mix until smooth. Add the vanilla and milk and mix. The icing should be thin enough to drizzle.

Lift the wreath using the parchment and lower onto the platter with the paper. Tear the parchment down the center and along the edges, then pull out the paper without disturbing the wreath. Drizzle icing over the top with a fork or smear it over the tops of the rolls using a butter knife. Decorate with a ribbon, or dried or sugared fruit. Serve warm.

Total time: 4 hours, makes about 2 dozen rolls.