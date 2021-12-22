comscore A sweet and festive raisin-filled wreath | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

A sweet and festive raisin-filled wreath

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 5:33 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY NEW YORK TIMES

Perfume the house and decorate the table with this whimsical wreath made of buttery, sweet cinnamon rolls. Read more

Previous Story
These burgers are DEL-icious
Next Story
Sweet mashed potatoes make a great side

Scroll Up