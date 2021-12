Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is offering a variety of festivities for the holidays. The resort will offer holiday editions of its Waikiki Starlight Luau, and its signature restaurants will feature special menus.

Christmas Eve and Day luaus start at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Great Lawn. Guests are treated to island cuisine and the culture of Hawaii and Polynesia. The luau will complement its usual offerings with dishes like kiawe-smoked beef short rib with coconut spinach and more.

Bali Oceanfront will offer a la carte specials in addition to holiday prix fixe menus. For dinner, the restaurant will feature three-and four-course menus, which include dishes like grilled filet mignon.

To learn more, visit hiltonhawaiianvillage.com/holiday.

Perfect to a ‘tea’

Tea Chest Hawaii recently released the Maikai Gift Box, which is designed to sustain individuals’ well-being. The gift box includes Mana, Olena and Nanea teas that contain organic and Hawaii-sourced ingredients known to support immunity, alleviate stress and anxiety and soothe inflammation.

Mana is a moderately caffeinated tea that contains plant-based nutrients to help boost resilience and maintain immune fitness. It features organic ingredients like black tea, hibiscus, peppermint and cinnamon. Olena is a turmeric-based, caffeine-free herbal tea that helps combat inflammation. Its earthy flavor is enhanced by the subtle heat from organic ginger and black pepper. Nanea combines fragrant chamomile with organic herbal ingredients to help improve mental well-being and promote feelings of calmness.

To learn more, visit teachest.com.