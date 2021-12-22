comscore Let them eat (pan)cakes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | The Little Foodie

Let them eat (pan)cakes

  • By Mariko Jackson
  • Today
  • Updated 5:35 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY MARIKO JACKSON

The traditional sandwich is an indulgent French toast. It’s also almost too much to eat. Making it into a pancake makes it a more suitable size so you don’t get full on the bread. Read more

Previous Story
Mint brownie cookies
Next Story
Tantalizing towers

Scroll Up