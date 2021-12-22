Crave Mint brownie cookies By New York Times Today Updated 5:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! PHOTO COURTESY NEW YORK TIMES Capture the spirit of the season with these intensely chocolaty disks crowned with crushed peppermints. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Capture the spirit of the season with these intensely chocolaty disks crowned with crushed peppermints. Once you get baking, you’ll be rewarded with a kitchen that smells like the holidays. Peppermint Brownie Cookies Ingredients: • 3/4 cup semisweet chocolate, finely chopped • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa pow der, preferably Dutch-processed • 1/2 cup unsalted butter • 2 large eggs, at room temperature • 3/4 cup granulated sugar • 1/2 packed cup dark brown sugar • 1 teaspoon kosher salt • 1 1/2 teaspoons peppermint extract • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour • 1/4 cup crushed peppermint candy Directions: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Put chocolate and 1/4 cup cocoa powder in a small heatproof bowl. Melt butter in a skillet over medium-low heat until bubbly, and pour over the chocolate. Without stirring, let the mixture sit so the residual heat can melt the chocolate while you whip the eggs and sugar. Put the eggs, both sugars and the salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Whisk on medium-high speed until the sugars have begun to dissolve, 6-8 minutes. Stir the chocolate mixture until smooth. If any solid pieces remain, you can microwave the mixture in 10-second bursts until everything is melted. With the mixer on low speed, add the peppermint extract and the chocolate mixture. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl with a spatula, then add the flour and remaining 1/4 cup cocoa, and mix on low until a few streaks of flour and cocoa remain. Use the spatula to finish folding in the dry ingredients. Use a 1/4-cup measuring cup to scoop 12 balls of batter onto the prepared sheets and bake. After 10 minutes, take the sheets out of the oven and bang them once on the counter to create a craggy surface and dense texture. Sprinkle a bit of crushed peppermint candy in the center of each cookie and return to the oven for another 2 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheets. The cookies will keep for four days in an airtight container at room temperature. Total time: 40 minutes, makes 12 cookies. Previous Story Sugar high Next Story Let them eat (pan)cakes