Christmas might be synonymous with cookies and candies, but recently, shave ice, soft serve and milkshakes have been on my radar. If the cooler weather doesn’t bother you, check out these chilled treats.

Let it ‘snow’

Snowberry Hawaii Dessert Café, located in Mililani Shopping Center (95-221 Kipapa Drive), is known for its bingsu, or made-to-order Korean-style shave ice desserts, available in a variety of flavors with toppings of your choice. Popular flavors include taro, mango, mochi and strawberry. Enjoy themed creations like Snow Ho Ho Ho with strawberry and mango ($7.95) and Snowman ($4.95). The latter is popular with kids and features vanilla, chocolate and green tea. For more info, call 808-762-0288 or follow the biz on Instagram (@snowberryhawaii).

So kawaii

Kawaii Ice Wave (1111 Dillingham Blvd.) is known for its twist on bingsu that the shop calls “ice waves.” These fluffy snow ice desserts are layered with soft serve, fruit or cereal. Mango cheesecake ($9.95-$10.95) is one of the most popular ice wave flavors, as is brown sugar halo halo ($9.95), which is topped with brown sugar and vanilla soft serve. The shop also offers soda floats and soft serve desserts. To learn more, call 808-725-0651 or follow the eatery on Instagram (@kawaii_icewave).

The Milky Way

This recently opened dessert shop in Ka Makana Alii (91-5431 Kapolei Parkway) specializes in soft serve cups and milkshakes. The ordering process is fun and simple — choose a soft serve swirl or cup, cereal and toppings. If you’re overwhelmed by the choices, opt for one of Milky Cereal Bar’s favorite combos. Especially popular are Batch Made in Heaven ($6.50-$9.50) — made with Cookie Crisps, cookie dough, chocolate drizzle and Oreo sprinkles — and Apple of My Pie ($6.50-$9.50), which has Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, caramel drizzle and Teddy Grahams. Call 808-255-8900 or follow @milky.hawaii on Instagram.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).