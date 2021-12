Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This basic vegetarian stir-fry can be made with any combination of vegetables; this mix is especially festive with its mix of colors. Read more

Change up the flavor by experimenting with different Italian seasonings. The classic mix is basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme and marjoram, but specialty mixes can be found with other herbs and spices, even dehydrated vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers.

The key to a great look is to carefully dice the vegetables into uniform cubes.

Rainbow Veggie Hash

Ingredients:

• 1 large red bell pepper

• 1 large yellow bell pepper

• 1 large orange bell pepper

• 2 medium zucchini (about 11 ounces each)

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 tablespoon slivered garlic

• 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste

• 2 teaspoons dry Italian seasoning

Directions:

Remove core and seeds from bell peppers and dice into 1/2-inch pieces. Remove seeds and stem ends from zucchini and dice into same sized pieces. Heat oil in a skillet, add garlic and stir-fry until fragrant. Add diced vegetables; toss to combine. Sprinkle with salt; toss. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning; toss. Cook about 3 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serves 8.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including adjusting seasonings): 60 calories, 4 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 7 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 2 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.