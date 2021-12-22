The do’s and don’ts of bubbles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While I highlight a couple of my favorite finds below, I thought it might be helpful to write a practical guide on how to properly serve bubbles. Read more

While I highlight a couple of my favorite finds below, I thought it might be helpful to write a practical guide on how to properly serve bubbles.

Do: Open the bottle safely. Approximately 24 people die from sparkling-wine cork-related instances annually, with many deaths concentrated during New Year’s Eve. Treat the bottle like a loaded gun. Keep your thumb on the cork while loosening the wire cage, and make sure it is always pointed away from yourself and others. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t want a loud sound when opening a bottle. No need to shout when a whisper will do.

Do: Keep the bottle ice cold. The colder the bottle, the easier it will be to open and the more integrated the bubbles will be, creating a finer bead and creamier texture. Time also plays a factor. Twenty-four hours in the fridge before opening is recommended, but if you don’t always keep a cold bottle of bubbly on hand, you should probably re-evaluate your life.

Don’t: Serve sparkling wine in a flute. I get it, flutes are traditional and celebratory and do a great job of displaying the carbonation, but its narrow opening is terrible for showcasing aromatics. Instead use a white wine glass and pour a half glass (3 ounces or so) at a time. You might need to repour more frequently, but the wine will always be cold and the larger bowl works wonders for the nose. At the very least, don’t use stemless glassware, which transfers heat from your hands, through the glass and to the wine. Warm Champagne should be legally outlawed.

Do: Celebrate responsibly. Ultimately, wine is supposed to be fun. Drink what you like when you want to; just make sure you don’t harm anyone as a result.

Champagne Marc Hébrart, “Cuvée De Reserve”

“Grower Champagne” refers to a producer from the specific Champagne region in France who must grow/farm all their grapes destined for the bottle instead of purchasing them. This sect represents less than 10% of all Champagne imported to the U.S. but is gaining traction due to a renewed emphasis on sustainability and farm-totable practices.

The good news for consumers is that Grower Champagne is usually the more budget-friendly option, as these small farmers spend next to nothing on marketing and have very little to sell — most of which gets snatched up by people in the know. Marc Hébrart took over his father’s multigenerational farm in

1997 and has been crafting delicious, yet sophisticated Champagne ever since. “Cuvée de Reserve” is about the balance between power and freshness.

Cost: $50/ bottle

Lucien Albrecht, Cremant D’alsace Brut Rosé

Cremant refers to a wine made in the style of Champagne from grapes that lie outside of the region. Lucien Albrecht was the pioneer of this style in Alsace, located on the France-German border, and helped write the rules for the region, advocating that rosé made in this style must be from 100% Pinot Noir.

These grapes are grown organically and are harvested by hand, ensuring quality and freshness. Bright red fruits and a slight tang is balanced by a touch of juicy sweetness. Try it with sashimi.

Cost: $20/ bottle

Chris Ramelb is an award-winning sommelier, and director of education and restaurant sales manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Watch him on the “Wine & …” podcast, and follow him on Instagram (@masterisksomm).