Navy now says major release from Red Hill tank in May may be source of water contamination | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy now says major release from Red Hill tank in May may be source of water contamination

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

A top Navy official now says that as much as 19,000 gallons of fuel may have been released from a Red Hill fuel tank May 6, eventually migrating last month into the Navy’s drinking water system and the faucets of thousands of military families. Read more

