The Queen’s Health Systems has announced that Jennifer Moran, APRN, stroke program coordinator with Queen’s Neuroscience Institute, has been chosen by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as the 2021 National Magnet Nurse of the Year awardee for the exemplary professional practice. Moran is the lead advanced practice registered nurse for the neuroscience acute care nurse practitioner team. Through her astute leadership, The Queen’s Medical Center has been recognized by the Joint Commission as the first and only comprehensive stroke center in Hawaii.

