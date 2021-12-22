Prep preview: State Division I championship matchups between ‘Iolani and Lahainaluna

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Raiders’ four-wide formation gives the appearance of a carefree aerial attack, but coach Wendell Look and his staff have always been practical. Read more

OFFENSE

‘Iolani

The Raiders’ four-wide formation gives the appearance of a carefree aerial attack, but coach Wendell Look and his staff have always been practical. With proper spacing and leverage, they have often relied on the ground game for close to 50% of the offense. In 2021, with sensational ballcarrier Brody Bantolina at RB, ‘Iolani has run the ball a whopping 336 times with 246 pass attempts. They run the ball nearly 58% of time.

Bantolina has done his best to let his actions do the talking. The senior has rushed for 1,190 yards and 24 TDs. At 6.5 yards per rush, that’s better than what some teams average per pass attempt. The offensive line — LT Tristan Kim, LG Brodie Iwasaki, C Raynne Passi, RG Jonah Takayama, RT Luke Ravizza — has protected not one, but two first-time starting QBs.

Since junior Micah Hoomanawanui went down with a broken collarbone against Roosevelt on Nov. 19, sophomore Kualau Manuel has filled in almost flawlessly (42-for-56, 322 yard, three TDs, one interception).

‘Iolani won’t usually ask its QBs to make plays with their legs, so execution is paramount. On the ground, it’s much simpler, but never easy. The receiving corps led by Kai Preusser (32 catches, 435 yards, three TDs), Kaeo Miyahira (26, 264, five) and Tristan Martinez (37, 256, one) is equally capable on run blocking. That x-factor separates ‘Iolani’s offense from most.

Raiders offense

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

QB 10 Kualau Manuel 5-9 140 10

RB 1 Brody Bantolina 5-8 160 12

WR 6 Kai Preusser 5-11 172 12

WR 19 Tristan Martinez 5-8 155 11

SB 12 Tyger Hayashi 5-8 130 9

SB 85 Taniela Taliauli 5-11 165 11

OL 54 Tristan Kim 5-9 180 12

OL 77 Brodie Iwasaki 5-4 195 10

OL 55 Raynne Passi 5-11 225 12

OL 67 Jonah Takayama 5-8 215 9

OL 72 Luke Ravizza 6-0 175 11

Lahainaluna

The Lunas evolved over the years from a single-wing, ground-and-pound attack to include run-and-shoot concepts while retaining the patented jet sweep. Programs like Lahainaluna mastered the art of deception long before some dude with the Kansas City Chiefs borrowed some deft, trickeration plays from the high school and college ranks. The Lunas are young, which explains the reversion to a more fully grounded offense in 2021. After spending decades in Division II, they’re proving that their scheme works in D-I, too.

In last week’s 30-7 win over Konawaena, they rushed 58 times for 279 yards (4.8 per carry). Versatile Blare Sylva-Viela rushed for 100 yards on just 17 carries, while QB/RB/DB Ian-Jay Cabanilla had a team-high 18 carries for 44 yards.

That commitment to the run gave the Lunas a substantial advantage in time of possession, nearly 28 minutes to Konawaena’s 20.

When ‘Iolani closes the lanes and forces Lahainaluna to throw the ball, that will be a true test. The Lunas threw six passes against Konawaena, completing four for 50 yards along with one interception. QB Noa Gordon finished the game with seven yards on six carries.

Lunas offense

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

QB 12 Noa Gordon 5-10 180 10

FB 32 Kaulana Tihada 5-8 180 10

SB 7 Blare Sylva-Viela 5-11 180 12

SB 3 Ian-Jay Cabanilla 5-7 155 11

WR 14 Noah Garcia 6-0 165 10

WR 8 Noah Arase 5-10 165 12

LT 52 Jayson Akahi-Vida 6-1 250 11

LG 70 E’eleku Palakiko 5-10 250 12

C 63 Morgan Montgomery 6-0 310 10

RG 55 Koliniasi Latu 5-9 265 12

RT 57 Dylan Kawaiaea 6-1 250 12

Edge: ‘Iolani. Balance is key, and the Raiders have more of it.

DEFENSE

‘Iolani

Nikolas Yim, Ha‘aheo Dela Cruz and Casey Honbo are the starters in the trenches for a team that lists only five defensive linemen. Yim played big in the win over Aiea last week with a fumble recovery and sack.

The rest of ‘Iolani’s defense, aside from cornerbacks are what defensive coordinator Delbert Tengan terms Hybrids. Sterling Sakashita, Asher Matsui and the rest of the back eight are highly interchangeable, pass rushing on one snap, then covering receivers on the next.

Matsui had a monster game in the semifinal round with 10 tackles and an interception. Jacob Gaudi had two sacks, as did freshman Zion Junk.

DB Bronson Morioka had seven tackles against Aiea, a team that seemed to have ‘Iolani on its heels during the game-opening drive. However, the smaller Raiders defense made adjustments and handed Aiea its only shutout of the year.

Hybrid Bronson Tsuruda had six tackles and broke up two passes. It’s just an impossible visual for opposing quarterbacks and linemen. Maybe the Lunas have the key that solves this unbeaten defense.

Raiders defense

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

DL 5 Nikolas Yim 5-8 190 12

DL 25 Casey Honbo 5-8 165 11

DL 33 Ha’aheo Dela Cruz 6-1 195 11

LB 40 Ryan Tsuruda 5-8 180 12

LB 3 Jacob Gaudi 5-9 170 11

LB 23 Zion Junk 5-9 160 9

LB 29 Stirling Sakashita 5-10 165 12

DB 4 Brayden Morioka 5-8 150 11

DB 11 Asher Matsui 5-9 155 11

DB 2 Bronson Morioka 5-8 155 11

DB 21 Mason Mizuta 6-0 165 12

Lahainaluna

The Lunas are pure ballhawkers. What they may lack in overall size, they more than compensate for with IQ and athleticism. Over the course of the MIL season, the Lunas permitted just 10.5 points per game. In last weekend’s D-I semifinal win over Konawaena, the Lunas allowed just seven points and had 10 takeaways — seven interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Sylva-Viela, Anatello Flores, Christian Clarion, Kuola Watson and Kahi Magno all brought down one pick.

They also had sacks by Noah Arase, Sacrie Latu and Keawe Kane-Kahi. Cabanilla, playing both ways, came up with two interceptions. Flores, who kicked three field goals, also had a team-high nine tackles, though he did get dinged up late in the game.

Sylva-Viela, their leading rusher last week, was in on eight tackles and returned a pick 36 yards.

When these teams last met in 2017, ‘Iolani scored 27 points, but the Lunas won by eight at War Memorial Stadium. Since 2007, the Raiders have played the Lunas four times and averaged 30.5 points per game.

Lunas defense

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

DL 42 John Kaililaau-Balisco 5-10 210 11

DL 6 Lance Morikawa 5-10 200 11

DL 44 Keawe Kane-Keahi 6-1 200 11

LB 21 Shaun Kana 5-10 160 12

LB 5 Kahi Magno 5-7 150 9

LB 13 Anatello Flores 5-9 175 12

LB 8 Noah Arase 5-10 165 12

LB 2 Christian Clarion 5-6 150 12

CB 7 Blare Sylva-Viela 5-11 180 12

CB 3 Ian-Jay Cabanilla 5-7 155 11

FS 11 Kuola Watson 5-8 120 10

Edge: Slight edge to ‘Iolani, which has no two-way players while the Lunas have several. Raiders should have the edge in fatigue factor.

SPECIAL TEAMS

‘Iolani

In windy, wet conditions, special teams and field position make a bigger impact. Can a long snapper be player of the game? Of course. The Raiders have the most consistent PAT kicker in the state, Allison Chang, who has made 47 out of 48 attempts, along with five field goals.

Sterling Sakashita, a hybrid defender, has also been one of the top punt returners.

Punter/defensive back Mason Mizuta has been highly effective. He averaged 43 yards per punt last weekend, and is top-tier on punts downed inside the 20.

Raiders special teams

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

P 21 Mason Mizuta 6-0 165 12

K 18 Allison Chang 5-5 145 11

H 29 Stirling Sakashita 5-10 165 12

LS 2 Bronson Morioka 5-8 155 11

KR 19 Tristan Martinez 5-8 155 11

PR 29 Stirling Sakashita 5-10 165 12

Lahainaluna

Noa Gordon, the QB, handles punting duties. Last weekend, he averaged 32 yards per punt against Konawaena. Anatello Flores, their leading tackler last week, has made six field goals last season, including three in the win over Konawaena. His range is sufficient, up to 40 yards, but the mauka wind at Farrington shortens the distance for all placekickers.

The Lunas had just two kickoff returns for 14 yards against Konawaena and no punt returns thanks to those double-digit takeaways. The return team of Ian-Jay Cabanilla, Christian Clarion, Kuola Watson and Chevus Nahooikaika is impressive, however.

Lunas special teams

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

P 12 Noa Gordon 5-10 180 10

K 13 Anatello Flores 5-9 175 12

H 11 Kuola Watson 5-8 120 10

LS 44 Keawe Kane-Keahi 6-1 200 11

KR 11 Kuola Watson 5-8 120 10

PR 11 Kuola Watson 5-8 120 10

Edge: ‘Iolani, just slightly, based on its outstanding punting and coverage.