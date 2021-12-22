Prep preview: State Division I championship matchups between ‘Iolani and Lahainaluna
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:34 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahainaluna’s Ian-Jay Cabanilla is a two-way standout.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani running back Brody Bantolina has been the Raiders’ workhorse.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree