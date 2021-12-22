Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic—Northern Iowa vs. Liberty, 10 a.m.; Stanford vs. Wyoming, noon; South Florida vs. BYU, 4:30 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; all games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. High School boys: ‘Iolani Classic—Pembroke Pines (Fla.) vs. Central Catholic (Ore.), 2 p.m.; Championship: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. St. Paul VI (Va.), 4 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School. FOOTBALL HHSAA State Championships: Division II, Semifinals—Hawaii Prep vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m.; games at Farrington High. THURSDAY BASKETBALL College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic—Semifinal No. 1 (teams TBA), 11 a.m.; Consolation No. 1 (teams TBA), 1:30 p.m.; Semifinal No. 2 (teams TBA), 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.; Consolation No. 2 (teams TBA), 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.; all games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. FOOTBALL HHSAA State Championships: Division I, Final—’Iolani vs. Lahainaluna, 3 p.m., at Farrington High. HHSAA State Championships: Open Division, Final—Saint Louis vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m., at Farrington High. Soccer BIIF Girls’ Varsity Kamehameha 2, Waiakea 1 spanish laliga Wednesday Granada vs. Atletico, 1 p.m. Previous Story UNLV fends off Amy Atwell’s 3-point barrage in win over Rainbow Wahine basketball team Next Story Television and radio - Dec. 22, 2021