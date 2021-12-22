Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic—Northern Iowa vs. Liberty, 10 a.m.; Stanford vs. Wyoming, noon; South Florida vs. BYU, 4:30 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; all games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

High School boys: ‘Iolani Classic—Pembroke Pines (Fla.) vs. Central Catholic (Ore.), 2 p.m.; Championship: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. St. Paul VI (Va.), 4 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA State Championships: Division II, Semifinals—Hawaii Prep vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m.; games at Farrington High.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic—Semifinal No. 1 (teams TBA), 11 a.m.; Consolation No. 1 (teams TBA), 1:30 p.m.; Semifinal No. 2 (teams TBA), 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.; Consolation No. 2 (teams TBA), 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.; all games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA State Championships:

Division I, Final—’Iolani vs. Lahainaluna,

3 p.m., at Farrington High.

HHSAA State Championships: Open Division, Final—Saint Louis vs. Kahuku,

7 p.m., at Farrington High.

Soccer

BIIF

Girls’ Varsity

Kamehameha 2, Waiakea 1

spanish laliga

Wednesday

Granada vs. Atletico, 1 p.m.