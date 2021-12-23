President Joe Biden names 5 with Hawaii ties to advisory panel
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 10:51 p.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO/ 2018
Amy Agbayani is an emeritus assistant vice chancellor for student diversity and equity at University of Hawaii at Manoa. She is a former chair of the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission.
