New program helps Hawaii nonprofits, groups launch regenerative tourism experiences

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • COURTESY POLIPOLI FARMS Lehia Apana and Brad Bayless harvest mamaki at Polipoli Farms. Other crops pictured include niu (coconut), maiʻa (bananas) and ʻulu (breadfruit)

  • COURTESY POLIPOLI FARMS Students in the Malama Learning Center’s Malama ʻAina Field School program collect seeds from native plants at the Palehua restoration site to grow in the nursery.

  • COURTESY POLIPOLI FARMS Polipoli Farms was one of 29 participants in a new program that helps local groups build capacity to host experiences for visitors and locals. Polipoli Farms co-founders Brad Bayless and Lehia Apana plant mamaki.

When Lehia Apana and Brad Bayless started Poli­poli Farms in 2019, they didn’t think they would open their land up to tourists. Until recently, the couple invited only school groups and students to their farm in Waiehu, Maui. Read more

