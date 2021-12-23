New program helps Hawaii nonprofits, groups launch regenerative tourism experiences
By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY POLIPOLI FARMS
Lehia Apana and Brad Bayless harvest mamaki at Polipoli Farms. Other crops pictured include niu (coconut), maiʻa (bananas) and ʻulu (breadfruit)
COURTESY POLIPOLI FARMS
Students in the Malama Learning Center’s Malama ʻAina Field School program collect seeds from native plants at the Palehua restoration site to grow in the nursery.
COURTESY POLIPOLI FARMS
Polipoli Farms was one of 29 participants in a new program that helps local groups build capacity to host experiences for visitors and locals. Polipoli Farms co-founders Brad Bayless and Lehia Apana plant mamaki.