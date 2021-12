Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Pono Pacific Land Management LLC (Pono Pacific) has promoted Gerry Kahookano from operations manager to director of operations. Kahookano has nearly 20 years of experience in the conservation industry. He has been with Pono Pacific since 2002, starting out in grounds work, and has grown with the company into a management position.

>> Wet’n’Wild Hawaii has announced the addition of Chris Norman as its senior director of operations and maintenance. Norman has 14 years of experience in the tourism and amusement park industry. Before Wet’n’Wild he was park director at Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas. Prior to that, he was a client partner/ operations development manager for StarGuard ELITE/ProParks Attractions Group.

