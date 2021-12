Kapaa crushes it in state Division II semifinal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A victory next week, however, would be a first.

The KIF champion Division II Warriors improved to 7-0 in their first game of the state tournament with a 51-0 victory over BIIF champion Hawaii Prep in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships on Wednesday at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Now comes the important one. Kapaa will play the Kaiser/KS-Maui winner next Thursday as it goes for its first state football championship. The Warriors have lost every time after winning their first game in the tournament, including an 0-for-4 mark in the championship.

“We talk about it a lot,” said Kapaa quarterback Kapono Na-o, who rushed for 60 of Kapaa’s 251 yards and scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. “We didn’t get a chance to play last season, so we talked about getting back.”

Kapaa’s four losses have come in the past five Division II state finals, including in 2018 and ’19 to Lahainaluna, which plays ‘Iolani today for the Division I state title.

In both of those seasons, Kapaa played a game at Vidinha Stadium before traveling to Oahu for the final.

This year they will play twice at the same field in Kalihi.

“We were fortunate to get the playoff game on our island,” said Kapaa first-year coach Mike Tresler, who took over for Phil Rapoza before the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a new field, we got experience, it’s good. We’ll be back (next week).”

Hawaii Prep (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season and is now 2-5 in the state tournament. Ka Makani were making their first appearance in states since 2009, when they beat Moanalua in the first round before losing to Kapaa in the semifinals on Kauai.

Hawaii Prep was 1-7 overall and winless in BIIF play just three years ago.

“We set a new bar for our program,” Hawaii Prep coach Kaluka Maiava said. “BIIF champs, we got here, next year we’ve got to keep it going. Our young guys have gotten a taste of this and we can build off that. We’ve got a new bar to go for.”

Kapaa scored touchdowns on its first two drives, going 68 yards in 10 plays, all runs, to go up 7-0 on Kian Rapozo’s 2-yard run less than four minutes into the game.

Kapaa went 13 plays before attempting its only pass of the first half with the wind at its back.

Pokei Tafea capped the Warriors’ second drive with an 11-yard touchdown and it looked like it was going to be a quick night’s work for the Warriors.

Ka Makani settled down and held Kapaa without a score for more than 14 minutes until late in the second quarter.

HPA senior Braeden Samura had a sack and then recovered a fumble on back-to-back plays to end one Kapaa drive and Kela Livinston, who forced the earlier fumble, recovered another ball on the ground to help keep HPA in it.

“Our guys settled down and executed,” Maiava said. “We had some momentum swings, some bad snaps that changed field position, but things happen. Kapaa is a helluva team. They’ve got speed, they’ve got power, I’d be shocked if they are not state champs.”

Hawaii Prep had two punts go for negative yards due to a bad snap or a bad catch and Kapaa finally took advantage with Solomone Malafu carrying defenders into the end zone on a 22-yard run out of a wildcat quarterback formation to give Kapaa a 22-0 lead going into the break.

Connor Kitamura recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown and Na-o’s TD run in the third quarter forced a running clock situation.

Jaysten Pimtental scored on a 15-yard TD run and Nakoa Kimi threw a 7-yard touchdown to Tafea in the final seconds for the final margin.

Kapaa outgained Hawaii Prep 263-66 in total yards. Ka Makani finished with minus-1 yard rushing.

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Hawaii Prep (7-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kapaa (7-0) 14 8 15 14 — 51

KAP—Kian Rapozo 2 run (Kala Valasco kick)

KAP—Pokei Tafea 11 run (Valasco kick)

KAP—Solomone Malafu 22 run (Malafu run)

KAP—Connor Kitamura recovered blocked punt in end zone (Sepuloni Tafea run)

KAP—Kapono Na-o 4 run (Valasco kick)

KAP—Jaysten Pimental 15 run (Valasco kick)

KAP—P. Tafea 7 pass from Nakoa Kimi (Valasco kick)

RUSHING—Hawaii Prep: Jakob Honda 10-39, Kamuela Gaughen 6-15, Mason Hunt 1-(minus 9), Tre Walker 9-(minus 20). Kapaa: Na-o 13-60, Jericho Castro 8-46, Rapozo 8-34, Pimental 2-31,Kaikea Tandal 7-26, Malafu 1-22, Nakoa Kimi 4-21, P. Tafea 1-11.

PASSING—Hawaii Prep: Walker 11-23-2—67. Kapaa: Kimi 2-2-0—12, Na-o 0-3-0—0.