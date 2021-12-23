comscore Ramel Lloyd rallies Sierra Canyon to ‘Iolani Prep Classic title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Ramel Lloyd rallies Sierra Canyon to ‘Iolani Prep Classic title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Sierra Canyon’s Ramel Lloyd hit a 3-pointer over St. Paul VI’s Christian Gurdak on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sierra Canyon’s Ramel Lloyd hit a 3-pointer over St. Paul VI’s Christian Gurdak on Wednesday.

Read more

Previous Story
NFL discussed cancellations due to COVID-19, sources say
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 23, 2021

Scroll Up