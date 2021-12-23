comscore Mindy Pennybacker: Women are making their mark in surfing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mindy Pennybacker: Women are making their mark in surfing

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.
  • COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE. Hawaii natives swept the top three places at the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger on Dec. 5 in Haleiwa. From left, winner Bettylou Sakura Johnson, runner-up Gabriela Bryan, Australian India Robinson, fourth place, and five-time world champ and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore in third.

    Hawaii natives swept the top three places at the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger on Dec. 5 in Haleiwa. From left, winner Bettylou Sakura Johnson, runner-up Gabriela Bryan, Australian India Robinson, fourth place, and five-time world champ and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore in third.

Many a Hawaii parent's holiday travails involve wrapping a surfboard and finding space for it under the tree. This can be a challenge, especially after too much cookies and whatever.

