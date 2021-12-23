Mindy Pennybacker: Women are making their mark in surfing
COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE.
Hawaii natives swept the top three places at the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger on Dec. 5 in Haleiwa. From left, winner Bettylou Sakura Johnson, runner-up Gabriela Bryan, Australian India Robinson, fourth place, and five-time world champ and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore in third.