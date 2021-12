Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic—Semifinal No. 1 Liberty vs. Stanford, 11 a.m.; Consolation No. 1 Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming, 1:30 p.m.; Semifinal No. 2 BYU vs. Vanderbilt, 5 p.m. Consolation No. 2 South Florida vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m.; all games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA State Championships: Division I, Final—’Iolani vs. Lahainaluna, 3 p.m., at Farrington High.

HHSAA State Championships: Open Division, Final—Saint Louis vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m., at Farrington High.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

College: Easypost Hawaii Bowl—Memphis at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

SOFTBALL

MAKUA ALI‘I

Wednesday

Bad Company 18, Na Kahuna 11

Ft Katz 15, Lokahi 7

Action 17, Makules 4

Sportsmen 18, Zen 6 Hui

Ohana 20, Ho ‘O Ikaika 12

Aikani 15, Firehouse 0

Xpress 23, Na Pueo 8

Yankees 20, P.H. Shipyard 10

Hawaiians 16, Golden Eagles 11

Go Deep 6, Waipio 4

Islanders 22, Hikina 12

BASKETBALL

Wednesday

Varsity boys

Saint Louis 74, Moanalua 34

Baldwin 56, Kalaheo 53

Punahou 65, Kalaheo 52

GOLF

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN, DATE, COURSE, HOLE, YDS, CLUB

*Doug Akizuki, Seattle, Wash., Oct. 30, Kapolei Golf Course, 7, 515, Driver Second shot from 189 yards, using 5-hybrid

Wade Takahashi, Waipahu, Nov. 11, Turtle Bay Palmer Course, 4, 175, 6-iron

Tetsuya Kawano, Tokyo, Nov. 15, Waialae Country Club, 8, 171, 4-hybrid

Randall Sugimoto, Mililani, Nov. 15, Ted Makalena GC, 4, 116, PW

Bobby Lou Yeackel, na, Nov. 17, Turtle Bay Palmer Course, 13, 94, 7-hybrid

Samuel Delos Reyes, Mililani, Nov. 20, Ted Makalena GC, 6, 137, 6-iron

Neil Koizumi, Honolulu, Nov. 23, Ala Wai Golf Course, 2, 137, 7-iron

Ron Matayoshi, Honolulu, Nov. 28, Ala Wai Golf Course, 2, 122, 8-iron

Grant Sugai, Aiea, Nov. 28, Leilehua Golf Course, 5, 166, 8-iron

Vivian Sasaki, Honolulu, Nov. 30, Waialae Country Club, 16, 111, 9-iron

*—Double eagle

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.