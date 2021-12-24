comscore Former Hawaii governor, neighborhood boards rally against Reapportionment Commission map | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Hawaii governor, neighborhood boards rally against Reapportionment Commission map

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM About two dozen people attended a rally Thursday at the state Capitol to speak out against the current plan to reapportion voting districts.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Bill Hicks, Kailua Neighborhood Board chairman, developed a map that separates Hawaii Kai from Waimanalo.

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie joined a small gathering of neighborhood board members and concerned residents outside the state Capitol on Thursday to register their opposition to the Hawaii State Reapportionment Commission’s redrawn map of Oahu voter districts. Read more

