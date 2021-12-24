Health officials urge Hawaii residents to get boosted as daily coronavirus cases surge beyond 1,500
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People waited in line Thursday to test for COVID-19 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Eugene Palyo received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose Wednesday from registered nurse Lauren Uberstine at the Hawaii Pacific Health vaccine clinic held at Keoneula Elementary School in Ewa Beach.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree