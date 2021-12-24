comscore Health officials urge Hawaii residents to get boosted as daily coronavirus cases surge beyond 1,500 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Health officials urge Hawaii residents to get boosted as daily coronavirus cases surge beyond 1,500

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People waited in line Thursday to test for COVID-19 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People waited in line Thursday to test for COVID-19 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Eugene Palyo received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose Wednesday from registered nurse Lauren Uberstine at the Hawaii Pacific Health vaccine clinic held at Keoneula Elementary School in Ewa Beach.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Eugene Palyo received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose Wednesday from registered nurse Lauren Uberstine at the Hawaii Pacific Health vaccine clinic held at Keoneula Elementary School in Ewa Beach.

The state Department of Health once again urged all eligible residents to get boosted against COVID-19 as the number of new cases leaped to 1,511 Thursday, reflecting a steep climb in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Will they reschedule recycling days that fall on Christmas?

Scroll Up