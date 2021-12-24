comscore Oahu DUI arrests pass last year’s total | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu DUI arrests pass last year’s total

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Drunken driving arrests on Oahu have surpassed last year’s total, and Hono­lulu police and prosecutors are urging holiday revelers to drive sober and safe. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Will they reschedule recycling days that fall on Christmas?

Scroll Up