Rearview Mirror: Drum roll, please: It’s time for annual awards
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 10:52 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY WINNERS’ CAMP
Delorese Gregoire, left, used the feelings she had as a foster child to create the Winners’ Camp Foundation. She is pictured with Caden Smith.
COURTESY MARSUE MCGINNIS MCSHANE
Leabert Fernandez married Marsue McGinnis after rescuing her from the April 1, 1946, Laupahoehoe tsunami.
-
COURTESY ROBERT AND ELIZABETH DOLE ARCHIVE
U.S. Sens. Daniel Inouye, left, and Bob Dole rehabbed after WWII in the same hospital and had a friendship that transcended politics. Also pictured is Dole’s wife, Elizabeth.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree