comscore Rearview Mirror: Drum roll, please: It’s time for annual awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Drum roll, please: It’s time for annual awards

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • COURTESY WINNERS’ CAMP Delorese Gregoire, left, used the feelings she had as a foster child to create the Winners’ Camp Foundation. She is pictured with Caden Smith.

    COURTESY WINNERS’ CAMP

    Delorese Gregoire, left, used the feelings she had as a foster child to create the Winners’ Camp Foundation. She is pictured with Caden Smith.

  • COURTESY MARSUE MCGINNIS MCSHANE Leabert Fernandez married Marsue McGinnis after rescuing her from the April 1, 1946, Laupahoehoe tsunami.

    COURTESY MARSUE MCGINNIS MCSHANE

    Leabert Fernandez married Marsue McGinnis after rescuing her from the April 1, 1946, Laupahoehoe tsunami.

  • COURTESY ROBERT AND ELIZABETH DOLE ARCHIVE U.S. Sens. Daniel Inouye, left, and Bob Dole rehabbed after WWII in the same hospital and had a friendship that transcended politics. Also pictured is Dole’s wife, Elizabeth.

    COURTESY ROBERT AND ELIZABETH DOLE ARCHIVE

    U.S. Sens. Daniel Inouye, left, and Bob Dole rehabbed after WWII in the same hospital and had a friendship that transcended politics. Also pictured is Dole’s wife, Elizabeth.

Every year at this time, I honor those who have made, preserved or shared Hawaii history. They have all done something special, in my estimation, to make Hawaii a better place for all of us. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Will they reschedule recycling days that fall on Christmas?

Scroll Up