The University of Hawaii men’s and women’s basketball teams had next week’s games against UC Riverside canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Highlanders’ programs, the schools announced on Thursday.

UCR’s men’s program had paused activity on Monday and the women’s team also paused its season on Thursday.

The Rainbow Wahine were scheduled to open the Big West season at UC Riverside on Dec. 30. Their next game is slated for Jan. 1 at UC Davis.

The Rainbow Warriors had been set to face the Highlanders on Jan. 1 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. They begin conference play at home against UC Davis on Dec. 30.

The Big West announced on Wednesday that games canceled due to COVID-19 issues would be declared a no contest. Seeding for the Big West tournaments will be determined by conference winning percentage, regardless of the number of games played as long as teams meet the NCAA threshold of 25 games to compete in the NCAA Tournament.

The decision reversed a policy announced in August that teams unable to compete would be charged with a forfeit.