‘Iolani shuts out Lahainaluna to capture Division I state football title
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:13 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
‘Iolani’s Stirling Sakashita ran back a punt during the first half on Thursday.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
‘Iolani quarterback Kualau Manuel ran the ball past Lahainaluna linebacker Noah Arase.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
‘Iolani’s Ryan Tsuruda (40), Brody Bantolina (1), Stirling Sakashita (29) and Raynne Passi (55) accepted the championship trophy.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree