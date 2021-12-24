comscore ‘Iolani shuts out Lahainaluna to capture Division I state football title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani shuts out Lahainaluna to capture Division I state football title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Stirling Sakashita ran back a punt during the first half on Thursday.

    ‘Iolani’s Stirling Sakashita ran back a punt during the first half on Thursday.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani quarterback Kualau Manuel ran the ball past Lahainaluna linebacker Noah Arase.

    ‘Iolani quarterback Kualau Manuel ran the ball past Lahainaluna linebacker Noah Arase.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Ryan Tsuruda (40), Brody Bantolina (1), Stirling Sakashita (29) and Raynne Passi (55) accepted the championship trophy.

    ‘Iolani’s Ryan Tsuruda (40), Brody Bantolina (1), Stirling Sakashita (29) and Raynne Passi (55) accepted the championship trophy.

Sophomore Kualau Manuel passed for three touchdowns and ‘Iolani’s stout defense shut down Lahainaluna’s potent ground attack in a 38-0 win for the crown Thursday afternoon at Skippa Diaz Stadium. Read more

