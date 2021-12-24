Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic—Seventh place game: Hawaii vs. Northern Iowa, 10:30 a.m.; Fifth place game: Wyoming vs. South Florida, 8:30 a.m.; Third place game: Liberty vs. BYU, 1:30 p.m.; Championship: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.; all games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled