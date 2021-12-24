comscore University of Hawaii basketball team falls to South Florida in Diamond Head Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii basketball team falls to South Florida in Diamond Head Classic

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Kamaka Hepa felt pressure from South Florida’s Corey Walker Jr. on Thursday.

South Florida withstood Hawaii’s second-half surge and innovation for a 76-69 basketball victory in Thursday’s consolation round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in SimpliFi Arena. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up