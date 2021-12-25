comscore Hawaii enjoying relatively few canceled flights | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii enjoying relatively few canceled flights

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Canceled flights are noted in red on an electronic arrival board in the terminal of Denver International Airport on Friday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

Soaring coronavirus infections in Hawaii don’t appear to be grounding airplanes dramatically amid the Christmas holiday travel rush locally as some airlines struggle with staffing- related flight cancellations nationally. Read more

