Hawaii News

Hawaii sees new single-day record of 1,828 COVID cases since start of pandemic

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s seven-day average of new coronavirus cases jumped to 1,021 Friday, according to state Department of Health statistics. Above, health care workers administered COVID-19 tests Friday at the free drive-thru and walk-up vaccination clinic set up at the Blaisdell Center parking lot.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM On Friday, cars lined Pensacola Street as people waited to get tested for the coronavirus at the Blaisdell Center parking lot. Above, workers administered COVID-19 tests at the site.

  • COURTESY TIM BROWN Tim Brown, an infectious disease modeler at the East-West Center in Manoa, created a graph to compare the omicron and delta waves on Oahu. The red line replicates the current Omicron wave in the same time frame as the July-September Delta wave.

The seven-day average of new cases statewide also skyrocketed to a record high of 1,021, surpassing the daily average of 900 new cases during the peak of the delta surge in late August, according to state Department of Health data. Read more

