Konawaena student's film on food sustainability selected for international film festival | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Konawaena student’s film on food sustainability selected for international film festival

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

  • COURTESY TEACH FOR AMERICA

    "Ohana and 'Aina: Connecting Family, Farming and Freedom," was selected as a finalist at last month's Zensa Media International Film Festival in Montreal.

Growing up in Kona, Jade Onaka said her parents instilled in her a love of the aina and a passion for food sustainability. Whether it was her uncle bringing home fresh fish for dinner or growing their own vegetables, food always brought the Onaka family together after a long day. Read more

