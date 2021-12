CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic—Fifth place game: Wyoming vs. South Florida, 8:30 a.m.; Third place game: Liberty vs. BYU, 1:30 p.m.; Championship: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.; all games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled

