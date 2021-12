Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team’s season has ended but the drama continues. Read more

The University of Hawaii football team’s season has ended but the drama continues.

Wideout Nick Mardner became the fourth 2021 starter to depart, announcing on Twitter his intent to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I’m beyond grateful for the time I spent here,” wrote Mardner, who completed his fourth UH season. “The people I’ve met and the places I’ve been are memories that are irreplaceable. I will always call this my second home. To all the braddah’s, y’all showed me love from the minute I got here. It has truly been a blessing to cross paths with every single one of you. Thank you to (former UH head coach Nick Rolovich) for believing in me as a (young’un) and giving me an opportunity. Thank you to all Hawaii (coaches) for helping me get to where I am today. Thank you to (receivers) Coach (Marcus) Davis, you as real as a coach can come and I’m beyond grateful for you. This has been a hard decision to make but that being said I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility.”

Mardner is scheduled to earn a degree in 2022.

Earlier, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, running back Dae Dae Hunter and cornerback Cameron Lockridge entered the portal. Two weeks ago, Cordeiro signed with San Jose State, Hunter with Liberty and Lockridge with South Alabama.

Mardner, who was born and reared in Toronto, joined the Warriors in January 2018. Mardner was set for his fourth consecutive bowl until the Warriors withdrew from the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl after 35 team members were quarantined because of COVID-19 infections and exposures.

This season, Mardner emerged as a go-to receiver. At 6 feet 6, Mardner is fast (4 yards per stride) and tough (nine catches on contested passes). Mardner averaged 19.9 yards on his team-high 46 catches (on 87 targets). His yards-after-catch average was 6.1.