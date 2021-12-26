Isle shoppers can save big with ‘lucky’ fukubukuro bags

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We’ve had Black Friday, and today the post-Christmas shopping sprees can begin, but if you like surprises and can hang onto your money until New Year’s, check out the fukubukuro offerings at local stores.

Fukubukuro is an event where shops put together “lucky bags” of mystery items and sell them at a heavy discount, usually 50% of the retail value or more. The bags are sealed, and customers can’t open them until they buy them. The tradition started in Japan more than a century ago as a way for merchants to clear their shelves for new products in the new year.

Locally, fukubukuro started in the early 2000s at shops at Ala Moana Center, which continues the tradition this year along with shops at the International Market Place, the Royal ­Hawaiian Center and other area stores.

At Ala Moana, fukubukuro will be held New Year’s Day starting at 9 a.m. with more than 30 stores participating. Visit alamoanacenter.com for a complete list of stores. Ala Moana is also offering a free, stay-at-home option through its Instagram page. Participants can visit the page between New Year’s Day and Jan. 3 and follow the instructions there to become eligible for one of two lucky bags.

At the International Market Place, fukubukuro bag buyers can get an extra mystery prize by bringing their purchases to the customer service desk on Level 1. Limit five per customer. The marketplace will hold fukubukuro over two days, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., while supplies last. Visit shopinternationalmarket place.com/holiday.

At the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, where dozens of stores will be participating in fukubukuro, purchasers of lucky bags also can enter a drawing to win a staycation in Waikiki valued at more than $1,500. One entry per bag. Receipts from lucky bag purchases can be redeemed at Helumoa Hale from 10 a.m. New Year’s Day until 8 p.m. on Jan. 2. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

In addition, now through Jan. 9, the center will offer a free gift to customers whose purchases total $500, $750 and $1,200. Go to royalhawaiiancenter.com for more information.

Also, drop by the Honolulu Museum of Art on Jan. 2, where the museum shop will also be selling mystery bags at half price.

At Ward Centre, Paul Brown Salon will offer fukubukuro starting New Year’s Eve, and at the South Shore Market at Ward Village, Rock Candy Hawaii, a brand-new crystal and jewelry shop, will have a selection of fukubukuro bags from $30 starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 2.