Former Outrigger head braves Parkinson’s to complete memoir
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:57 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO
“Paddling the Outrigger: Inspiration and Insights from the Journey of a Lifetime” is published by Bess Press.
COURTESY DR. RICHARD R. KELLEY
Dr. Richard R. Kelley’s parents, Roy and Estelle, founded Outrigger Hotels and Resorts. “Any Kelley family member who wanted to work in the family hotel business had to start in housekeeping or at the bell desk hauling luggage.” Kelley is pictured in his Colorado home.
COURTESY DR. RICHARD R. KELLEY
Dr. Richard R. Kelley manned the phones at the front desk of the Outrigger Waikiki in 1970 after he left the medical field for a full-time role in the family business.
COURTESY DR. RICHARD R. KELLEY
Richard R. Kelley, pictured with his family on his 85th birthday in 2018, hopes his book will “be helpful to somebody now and in the future.”