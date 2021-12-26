Queen’s Medical Center reinstates no-visitor policy as COVID-19 surge continues in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As COVID-19 cases in Hawaii surpassed the 100,000 mark with 1,591 new cases reported Saturday by the state Department of Health, a second Hawaii hospital announced it was tightening its visitor policy to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Queen’s Medical Center on Saturday reinstated its no-visitor policy in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

“As the rate of infection rises locally and nationally, we need to make sure that we do not lose sight of the safety protocols we currently have in place,” said Jason Chang, chief operating officer of The Queen’s Health Systems and president of The Queen’s Medical Center, in a statement. “After much deliberation, we have decided to return to our No Visitor Policy. We understand that the Holiday Season is here, but the well-being of our caregivers and patients must remain our primary concern.”

On Wednesday Kaiser Permanente’s Moanalua Medical Center changed its visitor policy, allowing only one fully vaccinated visitor at a time per inpatient.

DOH also reported four new coronavirus-related deaths — three on Kauai and one on Oahu — bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,082 fatalities and 100,184 cases.

Queen’s no-visitor policy went into effect at 2 p.m. Saturday at its Punchbowl location and at the end of the day at its West Oahu hospital.

Exemptions are being made for patients receiving obstetric, pediatric and end-of-life care. Patients with clinic appointments can be accompanied by a caregiver and the emergency department is allowing a visitor to “assist in the early care of the emergency patient.”

“The safety of our patients and caregivers remains our highest priority,” Chang said. “We continue to proactively follow Federal and State guidelines to implement precautions to ensure we are a safe place to deliver and receive high-quality, compassionate health care to all of the people of Hawaii.”

Molokai General Hospital and Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital will continue with their one visitor per patient policies.

At Moanalua Medical Center, visitors must show proof of vaccination or provide documentation of a negative SARS-CoV-2 test, either a PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of the visit. The pediatric and neonatal intensive care units and labor and delivery departments are allowing two visitors at a time.

Additionally, visitors under the age of 14 are not being allowed on inpatient floors.

A total of 78 patients with the coronavirus — 27 of them vaccinated — were in Hawaii hospitals as of Saturday, according to a tweet from Lt. Gov. Josh Green. DOH on Saturday reported six new hospitalizations.

The department also reported 10,821 active cases statewide, an increase of 1,388 since the last count. Oahu has 9,514 active cases; Hawaii island, 433; Kauai, 268; Maui, 573; Molokai, 22; and Lanai, 11.

With the highly contagious omicron variant establishing itself in Hawaii, Green said Saturday that a “mass booster and testing site” is needed in each county.

“It MUST happen,” Green said in a text to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Most hospitals should be encouraged regionally to have a tent for this. The state or FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) should provide the resources.”

While about 74% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, only about 23% have received their booster shot.

Saturday’s new cases include 1,310 on Oahu, 77 on Hawaii island, 131 on Maui, 40 on Kauai, eight on Molokai, two on Lanai and 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic shows 69,953 on Oahu, 12,322 on Hawaii island, 10,788 on Maui, 3,529 on Kauai, 274 on Molokai, and 156 on Lanai. There were also 3,162 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The state’s seven-day average test positivity rate is 10%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average daily case count for Oahu is 1,015 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 12.3%.