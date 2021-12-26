comscore Queen’s Medical Center reinstates no-visitor policy as COVID-19 surge continues in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Queen’s Medical Center reinstates no-visitor policy as COVID-19 surge continues in Hawaii

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

As COVID-19 cases in Hawaii surpassed the 100,000 mark with 1,591 new cases reported Saturday by the state Department of Health, a second Hawaii hospital announced it was tightening its visitor policy to mitigate the spread of the virus. Read more

Previous Story
Navy completes flushing system at Pearl City Peninsula
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: November 15 – November 19, 2021

Scroll Up