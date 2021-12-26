Dave Reardon: COVID-19 cancellations may have put us back to square 1
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot signals to his team as they take on Vanderbilt on Wednesday at the Diamond Head Classic.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree