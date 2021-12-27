Hawaii sets new COVID infection record with Sunday’s count of 2,205 cases
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:02 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
People waited Sunday to get tested at the city’s COVID-19 testing site at the Waikiki Shell.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The latest count of new coronavirus infections in Hawaii broke Friday’s record of 1,828. People stood in line Sunday to get tested at the city’s COVID-19 testing site at the Waikiki Shell.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree