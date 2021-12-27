comscore Hawaii sets new COVID infection record with Sunday’s count of 2,205 cases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii sets new COVID infection record with Sunday’s count of 2,205 cases

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:02 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People waited Sunday to get tested at the city’s COVID-19 testing site at the Waikiki Shell.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The latest count of new coronavirus infections in Hawaii broke Friday’s record of 1,828. People stood in line Sunday to get tested at the city’s COVID-19 testing site at the Waikiki Shell.

A few weeks ago motorists could pull right up to the Neal S. Blaisdell Center testing site. In recent days auto lines sometimes stretched for a mile while people waited hours to get tested. Read more

