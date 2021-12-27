comscore Seismic hazard study gauges Hawaii’s earthquake vulnerability | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Seismic hazard study gauges Hawaii’s earthquake vulnerability

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:24 p.m.

The updated Seismic Hazard Model for the State of Hawaii, published Wednesday in the science journal Earthquake Spectra, indicates the entire island chain remains vulnerable to damage from an earthquake. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: November 15 – November 19, 2021

Scroll Up