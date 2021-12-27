State airports get nearly $50M in federal funds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded Hawaii’s 12 airports nearly $50 million in funding from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal that President Joe Biden signed off on in November.

Approximately $49.3 million of that amount can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects. The money is the first of five annual rounds of funding airports across the state will receive, the agency said in a news release.

The state Department of Transportation said in a statement issued last week that it’s waiting for guidance from the FAA on the use and distribution of Airport Infrastructure Grant program funds.

Airfield safety projects including paving and light system upgrades have been identified by state transportation officials as possible projects to be funded. Others include an airfield project at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to rehabilitate runway and taxiway shoulders, and runway reconstruction at Kahului Airport.

“This grant serves multiple purposes: It alleviates the financial burden of the Airports Division to issue bonds to fund capital projects and enables us to evaluate the projects that we had to defer due to financial considerations,” DOT said. “Some projects may be accelerated, bringing further job opportunities to state residents.”

Estimated funding during the first year of the bipartisan infrastructure law includes:

>> $21 million for Daniel K. Ino­uye International Airport, $110,000 for Dillingham Airfield and $159,000 for Kalaeloa Airport.

>> On Hawaii island, $6.35 million for Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole, nearly $4 million for Hilo International Airport and $110,000 for the Waimea-Kohala Airport.

>> In Maui County, $9.4 million for Kahului Airport, $110,000 for Hana Airport, $1.03 million for Lanai Airport, $110,000 for Kalaupapa Airport and $1.12 million for Molokai Airport. On Kauai, $5.86 million for Lihue Airport.

The FAA estimates the nationwide backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.