NFL Islanders

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Came up with a special-teams tackle on kickoff coverage, stopping Pittsburgh’s Ray-Ray Mc-Cloud at the 15-yard line.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted three times for 115 yards, two of them inside the 20 and a long of 44 yards. He also handled kickoffs with one touchback and served as holder on scoring kicks.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Came up with a special teams tackle on punt coverage, stopping Marquez Stevenson after a return of 15 yards.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Was the last man off the bench for the Chargers but still got in on five tackles, two of them solo stops.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started and came up with six solo tackles, five of them on running plays, as Houston rushed for 189 yards on 36 carries.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Is still on the team’s COVID-19 Reserve list and did not play this week.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Reported as a eligible receiver from the fullback spot on first and goal from the 1-yard line and plowed the way for Javonte Williams to walk into the end zone.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started and was in on two stops. He was on the field for 77% of the team’s defensive plays. Buckner was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time and thanked his fellow defensive linemen by giving each of them a personalized motorized scooter.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans placekicker: Was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week after testing positive for the virus.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard for the Eagles and helped his team rush for 130 yards on 30 carries and quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked only once in 29 attempts.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list just before Sunday’s game.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Plays against the New Orleans Saints today.