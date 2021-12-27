Sports NFL Islanders By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 9:47 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Came up with a special-teams tackle on kickoff coverage, stopping Pittsburgh’s Ray-Ray Mc-Cloud at the 15-yard line. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted three times for 115 yards, two of them inside the 20 and a long of 44 yards. He also handled kickoffs with one touchback and served as holder on scoring kicks. >> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Came up with a special teams tackle on punt coverage, stopping Marquez Stevenson after a return of 15 yards. FARRINGTON >> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Was the last man off the bench for the Chargers but still got in on five tackles, two of them solo stops. KAHUKU >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started and came up with six solo tackles, five of them on running plays, as Houston rushed for 189 yards on 36 carries. KAMEHAMEHA >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Is still on the team’s COVID-19 Reserve list and did not play this week. LEILEHUA >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Reported as a eligible receiver from the fullback spot on first and goal from the 1-yard line and plowed the way for Javonte Williams to walk into the end zone. PUNAHOU >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started and was in on two stops. He was on the field for 77% of the team’s defensive plays. Buckner was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time and thanked his fellow defensive linemen by giving each of them a personalized motorized scooter. >> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans placekicker: Was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week after testing positive for the virus. SAINT LOUIS >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard for the Eagles and helped his team rush for 130 yards on 30 carries and quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked only once in 29 attempts. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list just before Sunday’s game. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Plays against the New Orleans Saints today. Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 26, 2021 Next Story Television and radio - Dec. 27, 2021