Column: Hawaii Democrats must raise minimum wage

Despite President Joe Biden’s push for a higher minimum wage nationwide and having the most Democratic-heavy Legislature in the country, the minimum wage in Hawaii remains at a paltry $10.10, the lowest among “blue states.”

As we head into the next legislative session, our state Legislature must recognize a simple truth that has been holding back too many local families: Hawaii’s minimum wage has been too low for far too long, especially in the context of our high cost of living.

We all see the results of our low-wage economy. Whether it’s yourself, a spouse, a child, a parent or a neighbor, we all know plenty of folks who are struggling to make it here. We all also know someone who has had to leave the state to make ends meet and live a financially sustainable life. On our beaches, along our streets and in our parks, we also see those who have fallen into even more precarious straits like homelessness as a result of not being able to meet basic needs.

Unlike the 10 states and the District of Columbia, which have already passed laws to move their minimum wage to at least $15 per hour, our Legislature has been dragging its feet despite years of proposals coming across lawmakers’ desks. In those years, things have gotten worse, not better — and that must change.

Data from state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) shows that more than 1 in 4 workers who are 25 and older make less than $15 per hour now. Even more workers make less than the $18 per hour that estimates say is required to simply afford basic needs in the islands. This is a massive portion of our population that has been hurting tremendously since before the pandemic, and are ending up even further behind each and every day.

As the party that has been pushing Americans to trust the science and take the necessary steps to prevent COVID-19, it’s absolutely necessary to look to reputable sources when it comes to our economy.

THIS YEAR’S Nobel Prize winners in economics won as a result of their 1994 work showing that minimum wage hikes do not lead to job losses. The state published a report last year concluding this was the case here locally as well.

With every state House and Senate seat up for grabs in the 2022 elections, as well as the critical races for governor and lieutenant governor, Hawaii voters must watch the next legislative session carefully to see who will offer local families a needed hand up, and who will continue to leave hardworking residents behind.

If Hawaii’s Democratic legislators continue to kick the can down the road and debate half-measures, rather than making sure all workers are paid enough to survive, these sad trends will only continue: Our keiki will continue to graduate without quality job opportunities; local families will keep having to make the painful choice to move away; and many of those who remain will be left struggling to survive.

By passing a robust minimum wage increase this coming session, workers throughout our economy will have a better chance to succeed here in Hawaii. All Hawaii workers should be able to make ends meet with one job, and it’s our Legislature’s responsibility to make that a reality.

Tyler Dos Santos Tam is chairman of the Democratic Party of Hawaii.