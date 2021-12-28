Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether you’re looking for something sweet to bring into the office, something unique to take to your next potluck or just a delicious treat, you can’t go wrong with Uncle Lani’s poi mochi.

The dessert was first developed by Uncle Lani in 1992 and soon became a cult favorite.

Poi mochi is a uniquely Hawaii dessert: it’s poi mixed with mochi that’s formed into balls and deep fried. Fans can get their fix at the Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi truck that’s located at Ka Makana Alii.

(It’s also sometimes at Windward City Shopping Center; check the business’s Instagram and Facebook pages at @unclelanispoimochi for updates on times and locations.)

“Our first truck was to mobilize our business and offer our mochi to a wider scale of customers, our second truck was to pivot our business,” states Char Naauao-Ocasek, owner of Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi.

“We needed to strategize ways to keep our business afloat as well as keep our customers and staff safe with an easier takeout option. With the constant changing restaurant mandates, we temporarily moved our bins from our café at Ka Makana Alii to our food trucks.

“It’s an offshoot from our business; ‘Uncle Lani’s’ is named after my late father,” she adds.

The Hawaiian-Japanese fusion treats are fried-to-order, so customers get a box filled with a dozen warm, poi mochi bites that are chewy on the inside and crisp on the outside.

Customers choose between a poi or haupia drizzle to top the poi mochi. Each box is $8 and these desserts are gluten-free and vegan.

“We are planning the reopening of our cafe (Uncle Lani’s Café) in Ka Makana Alii with a fresh new menu … customers can continue to find us at various events around the island,” Naauao-Ocasek explains.

“We also post our weekly schedule on our social media platforms,” Naauao-Ocasek adds.

Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi

Ka Makana Alii or Windward City Shopping Center

Call: 808-551-9961 (Ka Makana Alii)

Instagram: @unclelanispoimochi

How to pay: Cash, credit cards

How to order: In person