Oh poi!
- By Lianne Bidal Thompson
-
Today
- Updated 1:43 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Much ado about mochi Haupia Drizzle, plain, poi drizzle and haupia and poi drizzle poi mochi; $8 per dozen and $9 for the double drizzle box of a dozen
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Poi drizzle poi mochi ($8 per dozen)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Haupia drizzle poi mochi ($8 per dozen)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Haupia and poi drizzle poi mochi ($9 per dozen)
-
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Calen and Kainoa Friel of Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree