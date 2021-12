Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Plate lunches are usually synonymous with kanak attack-inducing garlic chicken, hamburger steak, and loco moco with two scoops of rice and mac salad. If you’re looking to change up your routine, check out these spots the next time that plate lunch craving strikes.

Oh wow, lau lau

Kuhio Grille Kaimuki (3036 Waialae Ave.) is famous for its 1-pound lau lau. The local biz is known for its local comfort food with a gourmet twist. The next time you’re craving Hawaiian food, check out the Kanak Atak ($24.99). This signature dish includes lau lau, kalua pig, rice, poi, lomi salmon, pickled onions and haupia, and it’s available every day — not only Fridays. The lau lau features pork and beef wrapped in taro leaves, and it’s steamed until tender. To learn more, call 808-732-2336 or follow @kuhiogrillekaimuki on Instagram.

A neighborhood staple

St. Louis Drive In (3145 Waialae Ave.) can easily be considered a Kaimuki institution. The biz features local plates like hamburger steak ($8.30), mochiko chicken ($8.50) and fried chicken ($8.55), but the drive-in is well known for its Japanese-style plate lunches. The Japanese plate deluxe ($11.35) — consisting of mochiko chicken, teri beef, sashimi, two pieces of shrimp tempura, tossed greens and two scoops of rice — is the most popular menu item. Call 808-734-3673 to learn more.

Gourmet bentos

Sho’s Kitchen Honolulu (808 Sheridan St.) offers reasonably priced Japanese bentos like chicken nanban ($10), tonkatsu ($10), pan-fried sirloin steak with housemade ponzu sauce ($15), pan-fried king salmon with garlic butter cream sauce ($14) and more. The tonkatsu bento is one of its bestsellers. Chef-owner Shoji Namatame uses local ingredients as much as possible to support farmers and sustainability, and the regular menu now includes monthly specials. For more information and to place a takeout order, call 808-376-8067 or follow the biz on Instagram (@shoskitchenhonolulu).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).