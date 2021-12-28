comscore Hawaii airports see flight cancellations, scores of travel delays | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii airports see flight cancellations, scores of travel delays

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

While Hawaii has experienced fewer staffing-related flight cancellations than many destinations this holiday season, Monday brought at least 17 cancellations, and more than 100 delays. Read more

Previous Story
State airports get nearly $50M in federal funds

Scroll Up