City working on enforcement for new North Shore beach commercial activity ban

A law that bans commercial activity at North Shore city beach parks has gone into effect, and the city is working on sending out notices to businesses about compliance. Read more

The new ordinance particularly affects surf schools, wedding photographers, tour buses and videographers, but exempts the film industry from the rule.

The beach parks that no longer allow commercial activity are Waiale‘e Beach Park, Sunset Beach Park, Ehukai Beach Park, Pupu­kea Beach Park, Waimea Bay Beach Park, Haleiwa Alii Beach Park, Kaiaka Bay Beach Park and the undeveloped parts of Haleiwa Beach Park next to Puaena Point. Since the area is so geographically large, city Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nathan Serota said the city would like to enlist the help of the community with reporting illegal commercial activity.

“The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is currently working on notifications to permit applicants, staff, and our enforcement support at the Honolulu Police Department concerning the changes,” Serota said.

“We appreciate the patience of park users while these changes go into effect, and enforcement is coordinated with HPD.”

The City Council passed the ban earlier this month, with only Councilman Calvin Say voting no. Mayor Rick Blangiardi allowed the measure to become law without his signature.

There were 64 pages of written testimony submitted to the Honolulu City Council on the ban, nearly all opposed.

“This is my vocation. I am begging you to not take my job away,” wrote Aimee Antipala, a surf instructor and single mother on the North Shore.

“We have just come out of the pandemic, unemployment is down. If you pass this bill, many of us will have to apply for government assistance: unemployment, and possibly even lose our homes.”

Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi introduced the measure. In an interview with the Honolulu Star- Advertiser in October, she said she did so to address the over-commercialization of Oahu’s beaches.

“We know tourism is steady, especially now, and … it is very difficult to maintain control over the situation,” Tsuneyoshi said. “This is just a way for us to make sure we return these public parks for its intended purpose, which is that for the general public.”

Another measure, Bill 38, introduced by Councilwoman Esther Kiaaina, aims to ban commercial activity at Waimanalo beaches.

It was unanimously passed out of second reading by the full Council this month and is awaiting a final vote.