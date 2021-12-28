comscore Hawaii hospitals facing staff shortages as omicron cases surge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii hospitals facing staff shortages as omicron cases surge

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Queen’s Medical Center recently erected a triage tent at the emergency dock area to provide additional space to separate non-COVID-19 patients from those who are infected.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People waited to get vaccinated at the Queen’s corona­virus vaccination clinic at Neal Blaisdell Center on Monday.

The head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii said it’s critical that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approves an urgent request to send 700 supplemental health care workers to Hawaii in three waves starting Jan. 10. Read more

