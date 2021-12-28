More COVID-19 tests and vaccinations now available on Oahu
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:33 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Health care workers administered COVID-19 tests at the drive-thru testing site Monday at Neal Blaisdell Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree