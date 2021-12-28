comscore More COVID-19 tests and vaccinations now available on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

More COVID-19 tests and vaccinations now available on Oahu

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Health care workers administered COVID-19 tests at the drive-thru testing site Monday at Neal Blaisdell Center.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Health care workers administered COVID-19 tests at the drive-thru testing site Monday at Neal Blaisdell Center.

Access to COVID-19 testing on Oahu is being expanded in response to skyrocketing community demand for testing and vaccinations as Hawaii undergoes a record surge of COVID-19 infections that reached its highest peak yet with Sunday’s count of 2,205 cases. Read more

Previous Story
State airports get nearly $50M in federal funds

Scroll Up