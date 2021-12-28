comscore Red Hill fuel facility a ‘ticking time bomb,’ Hawaii official says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Red Hill fuel facility a ‘ticking time bomb,’ Hawaii official says

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Navy began flushing water lines at Pearl City Peninsula military housing last week. Above, a hydrant pumped ground water into four large filtration tanks at the complex. At left, clean water that passed through filtration was emptied onto a field.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Navy began flushing water lines at Pearl City Peninsula military housing last week. Above, a hydrant pumped ground water into four large filtration tanks at the complex. At left, clean water that passed through filtration was emptied onto a field.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Navy began flushing water lines at Pearl City Peninsula military housing last week. Above, clean water that passed through filtration was emptied onto a field.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Navy began flushing water lines at Pearl City Peninsula military housing last week. Above, clean water that passed through filtration was emptied onto a field.

The Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility is a “ticking time bomb” that poses an imminent peril to human health and the environment, according to a state Department of Health hearings officer. Read more

Previous Story
State airports get nearly $50M in federal funds

Scroll Up